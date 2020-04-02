Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Blackburn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maurice Blackburn CHARLOTTE - Maurice Blackburn, 88, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born August 16, 1931, in Northumberland, England to Benjamin and Hilda Blackburn. Maurice attended school at Liverpool University in Liverpool, England where he received a Master's Degree in Science. During his career, he worked in the textile industry in England, emigrated to Canada in 1957, before setting up residence in Charlotte, NC. Maurice was a dedicated employee to the American Barmag Corporation for over 20 years before his retirement. Maurice married Ursula, also known as Motty, in 1956 in Douglas, Isle of Man and was happily married for 63 years. Maurice is survived by his wife, his children Hazel Mengel and husband Don of Lansdale, PA, Nancy Lowery and husband Ron of Charlotte, NC and Jennifer Perry and husband Will also of Charlotte NC, along with his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Maurice is also survived by his brother Harold Blackburn and wife Jean of Ludlow, England. Maurice was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Hilda and a grandchild Tina Mengel. Maurice enjoyed many hobbies including white water canoeing, camping, photography, wood working and weaving. Maurice was a member of many organizations over the years, most recently he was an active member of the Piedmont Fiber Guild as well as the Mecklenburg Historical Society. A memorial service will be held at a future date this summer at Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, NC 28078, an historical location that was special to Maurice. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial donations to be made to the organizations he was involved with: Piedmont Fiber Guild - PO Box 2, Gastonia, NC 28053; Latta Plantation - Online at https://www.lattaplantation.org/ or Rural Hill - P. O. Box 1009, Huntersville, NC 28070. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 2, 2020

