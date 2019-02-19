Mr. Maurice Lee Mitchell, Jr., 57 of Fort Mill, SC, passed away on February 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Lee Mitchell Jr..
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2019