Maurice Wishnoff, Jr.
June 13, 1941 - November 30, 2020
Matthews, North Carolina - Maury Wishnoff, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully with family at his side November 30, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimers. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
He was born Maurice Wishnoff, Jr. on June 13, 1941, in Jacksonville, FL. He grew up in Sneads, FL, where he earned his Eagle Scout award. He attended Sneads High School where he played basketball and graduated as class valedictorian in 1958.
After graduation, he attended his beloved Georgia Tech where he received his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha, from which he has many great friends and memories. Education was very important to him and he gave generously and loyally to Georgia Tech as a member of the Alumni Association.
While attending Georgia Tech, he co-opped in Brunswick, GA, where he met the love of his life, Jo, in October of 1962. They married nine months later on July 13, 1963.
After graduation he worked with Georgia Power Company until beginning his career with Fiber/Celanese in Shelby, NC. He would move his family with this company to various places in NC, SC and VA. After retiring from Celanese, he worked as Plant Manager at Leigh Fibers in Spartanburg, SC until his retirement in 1996. He spent time after retirement working as a consultant and headhunter.
Maury was passionate about his Walk with Christ. He was very active in the church, most recently Carmel Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon, taught Sunday School, and served on many committees.
After his relationship with the Lord, Maury most treasured family. His immediate family, as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins, and especially his grandmother Cora.
Maury and Jo raised two daughters, Karen and Janet. He was very involved in all aspects of their lives. He taught them many life lessons from how to take care of a car, to how to manage in the business world. He could frequently be found cheering them on at a ballgame or in an auditorium for a recital.
After waiting many years for a grandchild, Brantley Walker Anderson was born in 2007 and quickly stole his heart. He and his grandson were inseparable, until Maury's illness progressed.
Maury is survived by his wife Jo, his two daughters Karen Smith (Michael) of Americus, GA, and Janet Anderson (Ron) of Charlotte, NC. Grandson Brantley Anderson, brother David, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice Wishnoff, Sr. and Nellie Spooner Wishnoff.
A celebration of his life, and interment, will be family only in the interest of safety due to Covid-19.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Waltonwood Providence and White Oak Waxhaw for the excellent care he received.
If you wish to make a donation in his memory, they may be made to:
Charlotte Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Charlotte Rescue Mission, 907 W. 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews, NC 28105