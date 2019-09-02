Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurine Gracy "Peaches" Hicks. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

After an active, loving life, Maurine Gracy "Peaches" Hicks, 93, died peacefully on August 30, 2019, at Sharon Towers in Charlotte, NC. The cause of death was a malignant, throat stricture. A 66-year Charlottean, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Darwin Hicks in 2011, and her son, James Stephen Hicks in 1975. She is survived by her daughter, Clarkie Hicks Brown of Ferguson, North Carolina; son, John Gracy Hicks of Hyattsville, Maryland; grandson, Austin McEachern Hicks of College Park, Maryland; and granddaughter, Susannah Miller Hicks of Kampala, Uganda.



Peaches was born February 13, 1926 in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Her parents, Colonel James B. and Martha Gracy of Columbia, Tennessee were visiting relatives in Fitzgerald when their baby Maurine arrived early. She acquired the life-long nickname "Peaches" because the hospital staff said she was cute as a peach. Thereafter, explaining the nickname to others, Peaches would explain, "This being Georgia, that was said for about every other child born there."



Peaches loved learning and was taught by tutors in Columbia during her earliest years. She spent many childhood summers with her grandmother and aunt working at family hotels in Fitzgerald and Americus, GA. Peaches immensely enjoyed her rather unique high school years. Her father was a Latin and English teacher, and later the headmaster, at the Columbia Military Academy (CMA). Growing up on the campus of the all-boy military academy, she was quite popular; and would sometimes have three dates on a single Saturday. It was at CMA that she met and fell in love with her future husband, John D. Hicks, a boarding student from Charlotte. After high school, Peaches attended Holton Arms junior college in Washington, DC to be near John while he was at the USNA, Annapolis. After graduating, she attended the University of Alabama for one year. Peaches and John were married in April 1946. As a young Navy officer's wife during the post-war military wind-down, Peaches followed John through Navy flight training. A second Corsair crash was the impetus behind Peaches encouraging John to find another career. Thus, about three years later in 1953, with John's recent law degree and a first child, they moved to Charlotte. They lived in Charlotte for 58 years adding two more children, and eventually moving to Sharon Towers in 2005.



Peaches had an energetic and caring spirit; she was loved by many. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker, and entertainer. She made close friends through her garden and supper clubs; and took ceramic classes at Central Piedmont Community College. Peaches enjoyed playing bridge, a daily read of the Charlotte Observer, and traveling with John. She was also an active volunteer at the YWCA, Covenant Presbyterian Church, and Presbyterian Hospital. Peaches was well-known on the Freedom Park tennis courts and local clubs. She and her family spent many a summer weekend at the family's Lake Wylie cabin.



Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to the Charlotte YWCA, 3420 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28209; or the Crossnore School and Children's Home, PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 238, Ferguson, NC 28624.





