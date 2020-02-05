Max Edward Justice (1945 - 2020)
Obituary
Max Edward Justice, 74, died January 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Myers Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Burwell Hall at Queens University following the service. A complete obituary will appear online and in the Thursday edition of The Observer.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Services, Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 5, 2020
