Max Edward Justice, 74, died January 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Myers Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Burwell Hall at Queens University following the service. A complete obituary will appear online and in the Thursday edition of The Observer.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Services, Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 5, 2020