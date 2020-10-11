Brigadier General Maxie O. Redic Jr. CHARLOTTE - BG Maxie O. Redic Jr., US Army Retired, 91, of Charlotte, passed away in his home on September 29, 2020. General Redic was born in Lydia, SC on April 6, 1929. He is survived by Phyllis Schneider and husband Peter, and grandsons Douglas and Daniel, all of North Tustin, California; and son Max III and wife Fran, and granddaughter Margaret and grandson Max IV, all of Charlotte, NC. Also surviving is brother James of Hapeville, GA. He was preceded in death by sister Jacqueline Hall and his wife of 53 years, Margaret Ann. General Redic enlisted in the Army in 1949 and joined the 82nd Airborne Division. Four years later he was selected to go to Infantry Officer Candidate School. During his career, he served in the 5th Infantry, 11th Airborne, 24th Infantry, 25th Infantry and 82nd Airborne Divisions. General Redic served two tours in Vietnam. His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with three Oak Leaf Clusters and Vietnam Campaign Medal with five campaign stars. He attended the Naval War College and earned his B.S. from the University of Maryland and MBA from Babson College. Upon retirement, General Redic moved to Hartsville, SC. He was elected Sheriff of Darlington County in 1981 and elected to the Darlington County Council in 1985. A military funeral with honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetary at a date to be determined. The family would like to thank Golden Heart Senior Care and Charlotte Hospice for their good care and kindness. The family suggests that memorials be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC.



