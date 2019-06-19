Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Olivia Wright. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Wright left this earth to enter her heavenly home on May 13, 2019. She was born in Mitchell, Indiana, on November 3, 1929 to Martha and Robert Reynolds. She married the love of her life of 59 years, Robert Wright on January 17,1952. They made Matthews their home in 1989 to be close to grandchildren.



Maxine was a true matriarch, a rock to her family, and could be counted on for love, support and prayer for each and every member. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Maxine had a skill for knowing exactly how to make someone feel special - from baking a favorite dessert to creating fantastic Halloween costumes from her imagination. And her servant heart wasn't only limited to family. She served her friends and community in many ways, including volunteering on a Charlotte Christian School campaign to improve campus facilities.



She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her mother, Martha, father, Robert, and twin brothers Paul and Gene Reynolds. She leaves daughter, Pamela Wright-Etter (Kevin Etter), and five grandchildren Sarah (Scott Sutton), Daniel Mescher (Stanley Forbes), Emily (Johnny Gaff), Robert (Andrea Etter), and Julia Etter (Dave Ward). She leaves five great-grandchildren Hannah and Leo Sutton, Vann Gaff, Isaac and Owen Etter. She also leaves one niece and nephew: Danny & Diane Reynolds. We will all miss her dearly.



Memorial service will be at 11:00 am, June 22, 2019 at New City Church, 11101 Monroe Rd., Matthews, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to New City Church CMS schools project, Mission of Hope or Movement 127. Condolences for the family may be offered at

