May Taylor CrawfordJanuary 5, 1924 - November 5, 2020Charlotte, North Carolina - May Taylor Crawford was born January 5, 1924 in Wilmington, North Carolina to John Douglas Taylor and Placid Clark Taylor. She died November 4, 2020. She lived in Wilmington, NC until she married Robert Hope Crawford, Jr. in 1946. They lived in Charlotte for 70 years until Bobby died in 2017.She is predeceased by her only sister Lossie Taylor Noell of Richmond, Virginia.May and Bobby lived their retirement years at Grandfather Mountain Golf and Country Club and Linville Golf Club, where she delighted in playing bridge and golf.May was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Junior League of Charlotte, Colonial Dames of Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Country Club, Charlotte Debutante Club, the Board of Florence Crittendon Home, Chairman of the United Way one year and a Master Bridge Player.She is survived by her 3 children: Robert Hope Crawford Ill (Terry), Alice Crawford Brewer (David), and Sara Crawford Harris (Townie). She is survived by 9 grandchildren: Tanner Crawford, Rob Crawford, Katie Crawford, Lindsay Crawford, David Brewer, Taylor Leutze, Spencer Daniel, Hopie Fleming, Russell Harris and step granddaughter Jessi Harris, and 13 great grandchildren.The funeral service will be private because of Covid. The family would like to thank Christ Church and Hospice, especially our Hospice nurse Kya. The family would like to give a special thanks to our wonderful caregivers, Buffy Crawford, Shiree Davis, Aisha Bah, and would like to thank previous caregivers Pat, Yolanda, and Clara for their excellent caregiving.