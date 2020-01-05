Maybra Eubanks Kirkley, 89, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 30, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 5, 1930, in Union County, the daughter of the late Carl Franklin Eubanks and Annie Lee Richardson Eubanks. Maybra is survived by her daughter; Tonya Phillips and husband Bobby; sons, Michael Kirkley and wife Wanda, and Clinton Kirkley and wife Beverly; grandchildren, Artie Phillips and wife Becky, Kevin Phillips and wife Lindsay, Crystal Phillips, Kelley Cook and busband Bobby, Jennifer Winters and husband Charles, Kandace McMickle, Lauren Kirkley, and Sara Patton; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Levi, Maddox, Landon, Parker, Rebecca, Jack, Conner, Hallie, Charlotte, Cooper, and Addy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Edward Kirkley; daughter, Aundria Kirkley Phillips and grandson-in-law, Josh McMickle. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. A guest registry may be signed online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020