Mayford Lawrence Christenbury, age 89, was born December 18, 1929 in Gastonia, NC, to Jodie Wright Christenbury and Jay Christenbury. Raised in Charlotte, NC by his grandmother, he attended Tech H.S. before serving in the U.S. Army.
He returned to Charlotte and began working for 34 years at A & P Bakery, which became Rainbow Bakery and finally Earth Grain Bakery. Working in the Shipping Department where he was known by all as "Sam".
Mayford was a member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church for many years, where he volunteered where Baptist Men were needed to help rebuild after disasters. He loved building things.
Survivors are his wife of 45 years, Arline; daughter, Teresa Gundaker; step children, Linda Stevens and husband Bill, Robert Hartman, Jr. and wife Claire, and Lisa Martin, whose husband David , was his best friend. He also had five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandson, all of whom were proud to call him "Grandpa". His brother, James, predeceased him.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be immediately after in the church cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 11, 2019