Mays Beal Stott, 88, of Gastonia, passed away July 20, 2020 at Covenant Village. She was born January 22, 1932 in Gaston County, the daughter of the late Giles Detwiler Beal and Amy Sue Jacobs Beal. Mays attended Gastonia High School and Duke University where she met her husband, Grady Bernell Stott. Mays was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and gardening and was especially proud of her rose garden. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gastonia and volunteered in numerous charitable organizations. Mays was an avid reader and a longtime member of Women's Book Club. Mays is survived by her daughters, Sue Stott Ryan and husband, John of San Rafael, CA, and Caroline Beal Stott of Gastonia, NC; sister-in-law, Martha Beal; grandchildren, John Scott Jenkins (Bridget Welborn), Amy Jenkins Muenow (Steve), Laura Becker Giffin, Allison Beal Giffin, Genevieve Claire Ryan, and Liam Fergus Ryan; great-grandchildren, Owen Grady Jenkins, and Eva Olivia Welborn; and niece and nephew, Lee Beal Kirksey (Charles) and Giles Detwiler Beal, III (Jennifer). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Grady Bernell Stott, brother, Giles Detwiler Beal, Jr; and niece, Helen Beal Montague. The family would like to give a special thank you to Cathern Adams and to the Woodland Wing staff at Covenant Village for their love and care. A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28056, FUMC Building Fund, 190 E Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052, or to Covenant Village, Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Stott family.