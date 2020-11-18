Melissa Bowman
November 25, 1968 - November 13, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Melissa McManus Bowman, 51, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center surrounded by the comfort of her family. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr., Matthews, NC.
Melissa was born November 25, 1968 in Monroe, NC, to Wanda Richardson McManus and the late Danny Ray McManus, Sr. She graduated from Parkwood High School and continued her education by obtaining her cosmetology license, which led to a 30-year career as a talented hair stylist. Melissa also worked for Union County Public Schools for 20 years. Both occupations allowed her to do what she enjoyed most – genuinely connect with others. While Melissa loved her work, she devoted the greatest portion of her time and exuberant spirit to her family and friends and was at her happiest when faithfully attending innumerable baseball and football games, enjoying the salty air of the Carolina coast, and joyfully caring for those who meant the most to her. Melissa was revered by those who knew her as someone who made the most of every day and personified all that is good as a daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend.
Survivors include her husband Michael Bowman and their children, Madilyn and Matthew; mother Wanda McManus; brother Danny McManus, his wife Jennifer and their son, Alex; brother Graham McManus, his wife Ariel and their daughter, Sadie; uncle Charles Richardson; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside service and interment will be held 2:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. Online Guestbook is available at www.heritagefuneral.net
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowman Family GoFundMe gf.me/u/yvrd3f.