Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Maag. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melissa Anne (Missy) Maag CHARLOTTE - Melissa Anne (Missy) Maag, 58, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. She is survived by her husband Steve, mother Joan Rodgers, sisters Beth Klineman and Suzanne Oldham (husband Bill), nephew Will Oldham, nieces Alex and Annie Oldham, and many dear friends and colleagues from her life and career. Missy was born and raised in Tenafly, NJ, and Westhampton Beach, NY, and was a competitive figure skater, diver and snow skier. She attended Hollins College in Roanoke, VA, and then worked for 20 years in the Washington, DC area as a recruiter and running her own catering business. In 2005, Missy moved to Charlotte, NC, where she began a successful career with Bank of America. Missy and Steve were married in 2008. Missy was committed to bringing out the best in herself and others both professionally and personally. She volunteered with Best Buddies teaching amputees how to ski, and in 2013 she rode a bicycle 100 miles in a day for JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). This bike ride started a life-altering commitment to JDRF where she served on the board from 2014-on, was a leading fundraiser in each of her eight JDRF rides, and was honored at several rides and the 2018 JDRF Gala in Charlotte. During her tenure with JDRF she passionately recruited dozens of friends and colleagues to be advocates for a cure for Type One Diabetes. Missy had the gift of making everyone she met feel they were the only and most important person in the world because to her, they always were. There will be celebration of life for Missy at Belk Chapel at Queens University, 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC at 5 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Missy's memory to: JDRF Greater Western Carolinas Chapter, 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28217.

Melissa Anne (Missy) Maag CHARLOTTE - Melissa Anne (Missy) Maag, 58, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. She is survived by her husband Steve, mother Joan Rodgers, sisters Beth Klineman and Suzanne Oldham (husband Bill), nephew Will Oldham, nieces Alex and Annie Oldham, and many dear friends and colleagues from her life and career. Missy was born and raised in Tenafly, NJ, and Westhampton Beach, NY, and was a competitive figure skater, diver and snow skier. She attended Hollins College in Roanoke, VA, and then worked for 20 years in the Washington, DC area as a recruiter and running her own catering business. In 2005, Missy moved to Charlotte, NC, where she began a successful career with Bank of America. Missy and Steve were married in 2008. Missy was committed to bringing out the best in herself and others both professionally and personally. She volunteered with Best Buddies teaching amputees how to ski, and in 2013 she rode a bicycle 100 miles in a day for JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). This bike ride started a life-altering commitment to JDRF where she served on the board from 2014-on, was a leading fundraiser in each of her eight JDRF rides, and was honored at several rides and the 2018 JDRF Gala in Charlotte. During her tenure with JDRF she passionately recruited dozens of friends and colleagues to be advocates for a cure for Type One Diabetes. Missy had the gift of making everyone she met feel they were the only and most important person in the world because to her, they always were. There will be celebration of life for Missy at Belk Chapel at Queens University, 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC at 5 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Missy's memory to: JDRF Greater Western Carolinas Chapter, 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28217. Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close