Service Information

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle , NC 28001
(704)-983-1188

Memorial service
1:00 PM
Pine Grove United Methodist Church
28766 N.C. Highway 24-27
Albemarle , NC

Obituary

Melissa Ann Parker, 70, of Albemarle, gained her angel wings on Sunday, July 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Missy was born August 16, 1948 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Charles Manly Hammett and the late Byrd Lucius Hammett.



Missy was a former Piedmont Airlines flight attendant and had many talents and excelled in many areas, including gardening, decorating, traveling, cooking and homemaking. Her proudest achievements were being a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother. Her beaming smile, contagious laughter and zest for life were evident to anyone who encountered her. She will always be remembered as Missy, Mom and Mimi. Missy was a faithful member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. She was also a proud member of the Piedmont Silver Eagles (an organization composed of retired Piedmont Airlines personnel) and immensely enjoyed the Silver Eagles reunions.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:00 pm in the sanctuary at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 28766 NC Hwy 24/27 in Albemarle officiated by Rev. Brad Hinton. A reception celebrating Missy's life will follow the service in the church Fellowship Hall.



Survivors include husband, Eugene "Gene" Parker; son, Eugene Whitlock Parker, Jr. (Whit) and wife Nicole; granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann, Lilliana Marie and Charlotte Grace of Winter Springs, Florida; step-son, Greg Parker and wife LuAnn; step-granddaughters, Laurel Ann, Meritt Elaine and Kayden Elizabeth of Peachtree City, Georgia; step-daughter, Dana Parker Norden and step-grandson, Reid Parker Norden of Fort Myers, Florida. She is also survived by sisters, Shannon Byrd Hammett and Josephine Hammett-Shackleford and husband Cary.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following: The Hinson Endowment Fund, 28766 NC Hwy 24/27, Albemarle, NC 28001 or Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.



