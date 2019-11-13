Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mellie Inhoff (Thomas) McDonough. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Memorial service 1:00 PM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mellie Inhoff Thomas Clarkson McDonough, 99, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on November 10, 2019.



A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. McDonough will be held at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1 pm. Pastor Elaine Treece of the Pineville United Methodist Church, where Mellie was a member, will officiate the service.



Mellie was born at home, January 20, 1920, in Cherrydale, VA, the second child of Arthur V. and Anna Stambaugh Thomas. She was raised in Arlington, Virginia where she graduated from Washington-Lee High School, in 1938. She immediately went to work as a cataloger for the National Geographic Magazine and later worked for the State of Virginia in the Census Department.



She married William Hopkins Clarkson in 1940 and devoted her time to raising 4 children. In the late 1950s, Mellie went back to work for 9 years as a key punch operator for the Arlington County government. She moved from Virginia to the Carolinas in 1996, to be closer to her family. Mellie enjoyed living at the Manor senior adult apartments in Pineville, NC and in her later years at Brookdale South, Charlotte, NC.



Mellie was blessed with a gift of seeing the best in people and was quick to give a "helping hand" in their time of need. She volunteered 20 years with the hospital auxiliary in Fairfax, VA and was very active in the Methodist church. She received great joy in traveling, gardening, needlework, reading, dancing, golf and singing alto in several church choirs. Her greatest joys, however, were her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Reba Moseley Crawford; her first husband, William Hopkins Clarkson (died in 1970); and her second husband, Joseph Ramon McDonough, (died in 2000).



Mellie was a sterling example of a mother and will be missed by her entire family. She is survived by two daughters, Suellen Delahunty (Dick) of Charlotte, NC and Nancy Jewell (Tim) of Wilmington, NC; and two sons, Hugh Clarkson (Elaine) of Magnolia, TX and Ben Clarkson (Emily) of Holliston, CT. Grandsons living in the Charlotte area are Burt Welch of Ft. Mill, SC and Bart Welch of Clover, SC.



