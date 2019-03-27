Mr. Melvin Thomas Caldwell, 48, of Charlotte passed away on 3/8/2019. Services for Mr. Caldwell will be Saturday 3/30/2019 at King's Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte, NC 28216. Visitation is at 12:00pm; Funeral starts at 1:00pm. King's is serving the family 704-394-2722.
