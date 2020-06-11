Merlin Fidler, a loving husband and father, known as Fid or Pop, 83, of Huntersville died June 9, 2020 of Parkinson's Disease. He was born on March 17, 1937 to the late Janie Mae Upright. He was raised in Huntersville. He served for 10 years in the Army Reserves. He was a member of Post 86, American Legion. He worked at Daughtry Sheet Metal for 50 + years and retired to start Fidler Sheet Metal. He was a member of Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 1/2 years Jean Bumgarner Fidler; loving daughters, Marilyn Earnhardt and husband Terry of Cornelius and Candace Jackson and husband John of Cornelius; brother, Jackie Fidler (Linda) of Dallas, NC; 4 grandchildren, Justin Jackson (Lauren) of California, Crystal Jackson of Charlotte, Landon Jackson (Sara) of Denver, NC and Adam Earnhardt of Cornelius; and 6 great-grandchildren. His sister Patsy Knox preceded him in death. The family would like to thank his loving caregivers, Bertha, Melissa, Kimberly and Natalya. Memorials may be made to Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4700 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 12 at James Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 1-2 PM prior. jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.