Merrium Agatha Johnson Throneburg, age 93, of Hudson, NC, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born July 13, 1926 at home in Troutman, NC, daughter of the late Albert Franklin Johnson and Sudie Ostwalt Johnson.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Throneburg is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence Miller Throneburg, Jr. They married in 1947 after his service in WWII and lived together in Hudson until his death in 2007. Mrs. Throneburg is also preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin Alpha Johnson of Kinston, NC, and Thad Lan Johnson of Hickory, NC; and two sisters, Dorothy Johnson Chambers of Macon, GA, and Mary Nell Johnson Wright of St. Petersburg, FL.



Mrs. Throneburg lived in Troutman until the eighth grade when her family moved to Hickory where she attended and graduated from St. Stephens High School in 1942 and Lenoir Rhyne College in 1945. At age 19, she began teaching at Hudson Elementary School where, over the course of the next 30 years, she loved (and gained the love and admiration of) hundreds of students and colleagues. After her retirement, she often ran into former students who challenged "Mrs. Throneburg, I am sure you don't remember me but . . ." which she usually interrupted by "of course I do" followed by a joyful discussion of their time together.



Always cheerful, optimistic, generous and loving, she was a blessing to all who knew her--particularly her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Throneburg's lifelong contribution to her community was recognized by her being honored in 2013 as Hudson's Woman of the Year.



Mrs. Throneburg is survived by her two sons, Lawrence Miller Throneburg III and partner Gina Taree Kuettner of Charlotte, NC, and Thad Albert Throneburg and wife Kathleen Streiff Boyd of Blowing Rock, NC; one daughter, Sudie Elizabeth Throneburg and partner Steve Hoverman of Charlotte, NC; nine grandchildren, Lauren Throneburg Jones and husband Charles of Richmond, VA; Caroline Alice Throneburg of Orlando, FL; Katherine Binder Throneburg of Charlotte, NC; Emma Clark Throneburg of Charlotte, NC; Jenna Marie Boyd of Salisbury, NC; James Michael Boyd of Salisbury, NC; Justin David Boyd of Salisbury, NC; Jacob Neal Stidham of Charlotte, NC; Merrium Margaret Stidham of Lexington, KY; one great-grandson, Smith Charles Jones of Richmond, VA; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Throneburg Love of Hudson, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 352 Central Street, Hudson, NC. Internment will immediately follow at Catawba Memorial Park, 3060 Highway 70 SE, Newton, NC.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home, 725 Wilkesboro Blvd. NE, Lenoir, NC 28645.



In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church where Mrs. Throneburg has been an active member since 1947.



Greer-McElveen Funeral Home is assisting the Throneburg family.

