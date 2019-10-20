Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merwin Edsel Foard Sr.. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Merwin Edsel Foard, Sr. was born on June 15, 1931 to Elmore Lee and Ethel Naomi Foard of Charlotte, NC, and passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He is a member of Midwood Baptist Church, Charlotte. Merwin enjoyed a successful career with Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Company and AT&T, retiring as Operations Manager over North and South Carolina, June 30, 1984, after 35 years service. He was successful in multiple business ventures. He was Minister of Music in several area churches for 50+ years. He sang as soloist in the Charlotte Opera Association, in weddings, funerals, and special events. He graduated from Charlotte College, now UNCC, with a BA Degree. Merwin served a tour of duty in the US Army, stationed in Korea. He was instrumental in building the North Carolina Korean War Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park, Mint Hill, NC. He was President of The Hornets Nest Telephone Pioneers of America; a member of the Executives Association of Greater Charlotte, United Way, and Chamber of Commerce. He was a District Commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America. He earned the Thirty-Second Degree in the Masonic Organization, and directed the Scottish Rite Chanter Choir.



In the early 1950's Merwin met the love of his life, his "Betty Jean." Merwin and Betty Jean Thompson were wed at Myers Park United Methodist Church, Charlotte in 1957. Merwin is the father of one son, Merwin E. Foard, Jr., and one daughter, Jeana Lynn Foard Stewart. Merwin treasured his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Merwin; daughter, Jeana (Robert); granddaughters Phoebe Adelia Foard and Bailey Jean Foard of NY; grandsons Ryan Laine Stewart and Robert Landon Stewart of Waxhaw, NC. Two sisters: Ellen Leitch and Norma Alexander. Several nephews, nieces, cousins, and sisters-in-law. He is predeceased by his parents, one sister, Carol Ferreira, one brother Hugh Weldon Foard, and three brothers-in-law. Merwin's family loves him with an everlasting love. May his soul rest in eternal peace with no more pain. "By His stripes we are healed," Isaiah 53:5.



Memorials may be made to Midwood Baptist Church, 2029 Mecklenburg Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205. A Memorial Service will be held at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, Mint Hill, NC, at 2:00 p.m., Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. J.B. Tallent Funeral Service of Charlotte is serving the family.

Merwin Edsel Foard, Sr. was born on June 15, 1931 to Elmore Lee and Ethel Naomi Foard of Charlotte, NC, and passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He is a member of Midwood Baptist Church, Charlotte. Merwin enjoyed a successful career with Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Company and AT&T, retiring as Operations Manager over North and South Carolina, June 30, 1984, after 35 years service. He was successful in multiple business ventures. He was Minister of Music in several area churches for 50+ years. He sang as soloist in the Charlotte Opera Association, in weddings, funerals, and special events. He graduated from Charlotte College, now UNCC, with a BA Degree. Merwin served a tour of duty in the US Army, stationed in Korea. He was instrumental in building the North Carolina Korean War Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park, Mint Hill, NC. He was President of The Hornets Nest Telephone Pioneers of America; a member of the Executives Association of Greater Charlotte, United Way, and Chamber of Commerce. He was a District Commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America. He earned the Thirty-Second Degree in the Masonic Organization, and directed the Scottish Rite Chanter Choir.In the early 1950's Merwin met the love of his life, his "Betty Jean." Merwin and Betty Jean Thompson were wed at Myers Park United Methodist Church, Charlotte in 1957. Merwin is the father of one son, Merwin E. Foard, Jr., and one daughter, Jeana Lynn Foard Stewart. Merwin treasured his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Merwin; daughter, Jeana (Robert); granddaughters Phoebe Adelia Foard and Bailey Jean Foard of NY; grandsons Ryan Laine Stewart and Robert Landon Stewart of Waxhaw, NC. Two sisters: Ellen Leitch and Norma Alexander. Several nephews, nieces, cousins, and sisters-in-law. He is predeceased by his parents, one sister, Carol Ferreira, one brother Hugh Weldon Foard, and three brothers-in-law. Merwin's family loves him with an everlasting love. May his soul rest in eternal peace with no more pain. "By His stripes we are healed," Isaiah 53:5.Memorials may be made to Midwood Baptist Church, 2029 Mecklenburg Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205. A Memorial Service will be held at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, Mint Hill, NC, at 2:00 p.m., Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. J.B. Tallent Funeral Service of Charlotte is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close