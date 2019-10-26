Merwin Edsel Foard Sr. (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
Merwin Edsel Foard, Sr., born on June 15, 1931 to Elmore Lee and Ethel Naomi Foard of Charlotte, NC and passed on October 14, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; son, Merwin Foard, Jr.; daughter, Jeana (Robert); granddaughters Phoebe Adelia Foard and Bailey Jean Foard of NY; grandsons Ryan Laine Stewart and Robert Landon Stewart. Sisters: Ellen Leitch and Norma Alexander . Sisters-in-law: Carlene Kiser, Mary Harper and Linda Arruza (Andrew).

A Memorial Service will be held at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, Mint Hill, NC on Sunday, October 27 at 2:00.
