Merwin Edsel Foard, Sr., born on June 15, 1931 to Elmore Lee and Ethel Naomi Foard of Charlotte, NC and passed on October 14, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; son, Merwin Foard, Jr.; daughter, Jeana (Robert); granddaughters Phoebe Adelia Foard and Bailey Jean Foard of NY; grandsons Ryan Laine Stewart and Robert Landon Stewart. Sisters: Ellen Leitch and Norma Alexander . Sisters-in-law: Carlene Kiser, Mary Harper and Linda Arruza (Andrew).
A Memorial Service will be held at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, Mint Hill, NC on Sunday, October 27 at 2:00.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 26, 2019