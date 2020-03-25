Merwin Edsel Foard, Jr.'s entrance into a room captured the attention of all. In addition to his striking good looks and 6'5" height, Merwin was gifted with charisma, a passionate personality, and a pitch-perfect singing voice, for which he was chosen repeatedly for leading roles on Broadway, national and international theater, and throughout his 36-year acting career. For five years on Broadway, one of his numerous leading roles was that of 'Inspector Javert' in "Les Miserables."
Merwin was born in Charlotte, NC, September 16, 1960. He is the beloved son of Merwin Edsel Foard, Sr. and Betty Jean Thompson Foard. Merwin went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020.
After graduating Charlotte Christian School in 1978, Merwin studied Real Estate at CPCC. There his beautiful voice was discovered, and he was cast as a lead in most all of the Summer Theatre productions. In New York, Merwin studied at the Manhattan School of Music. In 1983, his first Broadway show was "Show Boat," and he went on to appear in 16 other Broadway productions. Merwin's singing voice can also be heard in ten Disney feature films.
He is predeceased by his father, Merwin, Sr. Survivors are two daughters, Phoebe Adelia Foard and Bailey Jean Foard, his mother, Betty, and sister Jeana (Rob) Stewart. He was a wonderful uncle to Ryan and Landon Stewart. Merwin deeply loved his family and friends. He was loved so much in return by his family, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of friends who will never forget him.
Special thanks go to Novant Presbyterian Hospitals in Charlotte and Matthews, and to Pruitt Health in Monroe, for their excellent care.
A celebration of life service will be held at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, Mint Hill, NC as soon as church gatherings are permitted. Memorials may be made to the Theatre Department of Charlotte Christian School. J.B. Tallent Funeral Service of Charlotte is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 25, 2020