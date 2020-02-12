Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mia Camille Stokes. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Catawba Heights Baptist Church 311 Belmont Mt. Holly Road Belmont , NC View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Catawba Heights Baptist Church 311 Belmont Mt. Holly Road, Belmont , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mia Camille Stokes, 18, of Charlotte, passed away tragically on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Spartanburg South Carolina. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of Eric and Holly Stokes. Mia was a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Charter High School where she was a member of the varsity softball team and a leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Upon graduating from high school, she attended University of South Carolina Union to study Physical Therapy. She was a member of USC Union Softball Team. Her interests outside of school included loving her church, serving others and traveling. Mia's love for Jesus, family, and friends is described by others as being "so Big!" There was no doubt that Mia loved Him. She forsake her own path to follow His lead. Mia is characterized by her loved ones as "honest, tenderhearted, and the kindest person I ever met." She gave to others from the goodness of her heart. Mia and her identical twin sister, Mallory, were inseparable in all they did. Their motto was "Two are Better Than One" (Ecclesiastes 4:9). In addition to her parents Holly and Eric, those left to cherish her memory include her twin sister Mallory Stokes; her brother Matt Stokes; maternal grandparents Tony and Karen Harper; paternal grandparents Earl and Pam Stokes; maternal great grandmother Lucille Friday; paternal great grandmother Hazel Stokes; an uncle and aunt Dump and Karen Harper; aunt Heather Seals; as well as her cousins Courtney, TJ, and Chase Harper, and Ryan Seals. The family will greet guests from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 14 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 311 Belmont Mt. Holly Road, in Belmont. A service to celebrate Mia's life will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mia's honor to: Love Like Lauren Foundation, P.O. Box 550811, Gastonia, NC 28055 or Catawba Heights Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

