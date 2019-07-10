Mibie Ann Tafta Smith

Mibie Ann Tafta Smith (87) of Charlotte, N.C. died peacefully on July 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curran W. Smith in 1983. She is survived by her children: Tony L. Smith (Pat) of Mint Hill, NC, Pattie S. Broderick (Jerry) of Greenville, SC, Karen S. Ragon of Greenville, SC, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 13th at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. A graveside dedication will be held at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Halcyon Hospice, 5 Century Dr. Suite 210, Greenville, SC 29607. Arrangements are in the care of McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212. Condolences can be left for the family online at www.mcewenfs.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 10, 2019
