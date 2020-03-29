Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 515 North Central Avenue Belmont , NC 28012 (704)-825-5301 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Allan Atherton, Sr., 64, of Mt Holly passed away March 23, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Allan Robert Atherton and the Nina Beale Atherton.



Michael was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of the American Legion Post 266 and a Member of the Knights of Columbus and was an Eagle Scout, and was of the Catholic faith, and a Navy Veteran.



Michael is survived by his loving wife, Janet Atherton; loving son, Michael Atherton, Jr. and wife, Margo of Atlanta, GA; loving daughter, Kimberly Morrow of Mt. Holly; sister, Cheryl McFall and husband, Thomas of Atlanta, GA; uncle, Todd Beale of Milwaukee, WI;



grandchildren, KaiLey Atherton, Audrie Morrow, Bryson Morrow, Aurora Atherton and Abigail Morrow; life long best friend, Joe Farr and numerous friends.



In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother David Atherton.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247 or the Knights of Columbus Council #6700, P.O. Box 550266, Gastonia, NC 28055.



Graveside service will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date.



Condolence messages may be sent online at

Michael Allan Atherton, Sr., 64, of Mt Holly passed away March 23, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Allan Robert Atherton and the Nina Beale Atherton.Michael was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of the American Legion Post 266 and a Member of the Knights of Columbus and was an Eagle Scout, and was of the Catholic faith, and a Navy Veteran.Michael is survived by his loving wife, Janet Atherton; loving son, Michael Atherton, Jr. and wife, Margo of Atlanta, GA; loving daughter, Kimberly Morrow of Mt. Holly; sister, Cheryl McFall and husband, Thomas of Atlanta, GA; uncle, Todd Beale of Milwaukee, WI;grandchildren, KaiLey Atherton, Audrie Morrow, Bryson Morrow, Aurora Atherton and Abigail Morrow; life long best friend, Joe Farr and numerous friends.In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother David Atherton.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247 or the Knights of Columbus Council #6700, P.O. Box 550266, Gastonia, NC 28055.Graveside service will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date.Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com . McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Atherton family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close