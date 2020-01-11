Michael Richard Allen MANSFIELD, TX - Michael Richard Allen died in his home on January 6, 2020, in Mansfield, TX due to natural causes. He was 70. Mike was born on December 8, 1949, in North Kingstown, R.I. to his parents, Lewis and Kathleen Allen. He was a graduate of Harris High School and Western Carolina University. He was married to Patricia Calloway in 1970. He was a retired Sergeant First Class of the United States Army, as well as a nearly 20 year employee of the Federal Aviation Administration. Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat Allen; his son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Adriana Allen; his mother, Kathleen Allen; his brother, David Allen; his sister Linda Collins, and his beloved granddaughter, Caroline Allen. A memorial will be held at the Cross Street Building, 31 Cross Street, in Spruce Pine, N.C. on January 12, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Charles George VAMC, 1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, N.C. 28805 (mark for Homeless Program in Memory of Mike Allen) or the Student Support Fund, 800 Summit Ave., Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

