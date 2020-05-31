Michael Anthony Howard Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020. Michael was born and raised in Philadelphia PA.



He was a loving husband of a wife he met in Charlotte NC, Tammy Davis Howard of 35 years. Loving father of 5 adult children, oldest son Michael Anthony Howard Jr. grandsons Tequann Anthony Howard, Daejion Anthony Howard, daughter Danielle Walker, two grandsons Damir and Davion Walker. Three children with his wife. Micheal Anthony Howard II, Malachi John Deonte Howard, a daughter Brittany Hiedia Howard and a German Shepard "Bosco". The family resides in the mountain Island area of Charlotte NC. Mr. Howard retired after 25 years from Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. His home going was Memorial Day 2020. There will be a Memorial at a future date at the new home. Amen.



