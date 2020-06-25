Michael Boyd "Mike" Parrott
1959 - 2020
Michael Boyd Parrott , 60, of Charlotte, NC was born the 9th of September, 1959 and passed away suddenly on June 22, 2020. A Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, the 26th of June 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1462 Armstrong Ford Road, Belmont, NC 28012. The Parrott family will greet friends immediately following the service at the graveside. A full biography of Mike's life may be found by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
