Michael Bruce Bridges, 62, of Gate City, VA, was escorted by angels to his Heavenly home on Sunday, May 5th, 2019.



Michael was born in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1957. He graduated from Harding High School class of 1976. He then went on to attend Chowan College from 1977-1979. Michael joined the Navy in 1981 where he fought in the Gulf War and received numerous medals. He was proud to serve his country and enjoyed traveling the world. He retired from the Navy in 1998 due to service related injuries.



After his retirement he spent time fishing and going to the beach with family. He loved to play bingo and flirt with the nurses at Ridgecrest Manor and Holston Manor. On his last birthday he received 145 birthday cards from all over the world including Emory & Henry Girls Basketball Team, Troops in Afghanistan, and Children from all over Scott County.



Michael loved his family especially spoiling his nieces and nephews. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Jonnie Bridges.



Left to cherish his memories are his father, Jasper Bridges; brother, Ken Bridges and his wife Mary (Charlotte, NC); sister, Becky France and husband Terry (Gate City, VA); one niece, four nephews, three great nieces, two great nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday May 8th at First Baptist Church Gate City from 4 pm to 6 pm. Service will follow with Pastor Jeff Deboard officiating.



Military graveside will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday May 9th at Mountain Home VA National Cemetery with honors provided by the Navy and American Legion Hammonds Post 3/ Gate City 265 and officiated by Pastor Andy Barnes. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend should meet at Trinity Memorial no later than 1:30 pm to go in procession.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to First Baptist Gate City (PO Box 97, Gate City, VA 24251) please specify Children's Ministries or Bereavement Fund.



Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.





