Michael Dee "Mayor" Walsh, 50, of Burlington, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.



Mike was a native of Mecklenburg County and was the husband of Melissa Walsh and the son of Michael F. Walsh of Ft. Mill, SC and Carol Boyle Walsh of Charlotte, NC.



Mike graduated from Charlotte Catholic High School in 1987 and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1991 and remained an avid Tar Heel fan. Mike was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity.



Mike began his senior living career in 1993 as an administrator-in-training with The Pines at Davidson CCRC. Mike was formerly Executive Director of Trinity Oaks, Salisbury and Presbyterian Homes, Laurinburg. He was past president of the Rotary Club of Salisbury and was a member of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. Mike also served on the Council at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville. He's a past board member with both Leading Age North Carolina and the Salisbury Kiwanis Club and remains active in the greater community with his involvement with the Alamance Chamber of Commerce, his church, The First Presbyterian Church of Burlington.



Mike joined Well Spring Management and Development in July 2017 and assumed his leadership role at The Village at Brookwood as Executive Director at the same time. Mike was most recently a member of Leadership Alamance. He was the founder of the Boys of Burlington Breakfast Club.



Mike was devoted to his children and his community. He spent much of his time as a youth coach with his children's teams.



Mike was a beloved and cherished husband, father and son. In addition to his parents, and his wife Melissa, of the home, Mike is survived by his daughter, Charlotte, "Charley" Walsh; two sons, Collin Walsh and Aidan Walsh, all of the home; and a brother, David Walsh and his wife, Catherine, and their two sons, Connor Walsh and Taylor Walsh, all of Charlotte.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Burlington. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Ronald L. Shive and Pastor Dave Keck of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Mooresville. A reception will follow immediately after the service in Calvin Hall at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael D. Walsh Family Trust in care of the Village at Brookwood, 1860 Brookwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215 for his children's education.

