Michael David Jarvis, 49, peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019. His passing was unexpected. He was born on August 22, 1969 in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and attended Western Carolina and UNC Charlotte. He was a member of Matthews United Methodist Church and later attended Forest Hill Church. At 15, he traveled with the youth of MUMC to work on an Appalachia Service Project in the coal mining hills of Combs, Kentucky, making it the most rewarding trip of his life.



Michael was an avid sports fan; his favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and UNC Tarheels. He loved his family and friends. He loved the mountains and the beach and would travel there with his wife, Lisa and their labs, "Chance" and "Sophie".



Michael was truly a Renaissance Man. He could do about anything from repairing things around the house, to working on cars or cooking for his family. He enjoyed working with his dad at AC Controls Company building electrical control panels and refurbishing Oxygen Analyzers Systems.



Although he faced many valleys, his never-ending faith sustained him, he was a light for others.



He is survived by his wife, Lisa Hatley Jarvis, children, and grandson; his parents, Patricia Jarvis, Mike and Terri Jarvis and his sister, Mandi Jarvis.



The family will have a private memorial service at the beach. Memorials may be made to in Michael's name.



