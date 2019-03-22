Michael Dennis Mangum (1970 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dennis Mangum.

Michael, 48, son of Carlton and Candiss Bordner, passed away March 20, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23rd at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church. His family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. For a complete obituary, please visit www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Funeral Home
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 544-1412
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details