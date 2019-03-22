Michael, 48, son of Carlton and Candiss Bordner, passed away March 20, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23rd at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church. His family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. For a complete obituary, please visit www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dennis Mangum.
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 544-1412
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019