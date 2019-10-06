Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Doyle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Paul Doyle WAXHAW - Michael Paul Doyle, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones and his dog Barney, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Michael was born on November 27, 1938 in Detroit, MI, the son of Virginia Stofer Doyle and Robert Emmett Doyle. He graduated from Seaholm High in Birmingham, Michigan. In 1961, he graduated from Michigan State University where he was a member of the Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He was commissioned as a Naval officer and stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Michael had a long career in commercial real estate broker in Charlotte, having worked for Trammell Crow in the 1980's and leasing the 28-story Charlotte Plaza building, Charlotte's tallest building at the time. In 1990, he opened his own commercial real estate firm, Michael P. Doyle, Inc. specializing in raw land to develop and sales of existing apartment complexes and shopping centers in addition to leasing commercial space. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jo Ann Doyle, his daughters, Jennifer Doyle Patterson (husband Scott) of Charleston, SC and Caroline Walker Doyle of San Francisco, CA, his sisters Katherine (Kitty) Doyle Sweitzer (husband Walter) of Birmingham MI and Nancy Doyle Kabacinski (husband Gregg) of Royal Oak, MI, step children Brent Schilb (wife Angie), and Lisa Schilb Venancio, both of Charlotte. "GP" will be missed by his five grandchildren, Andrew Scott Patterson, William Walker Patterson, Carter Paul Venancio, Colin Matthew Venancio, Addison Francis Schilb and nieces and nephews. Michael loved his wife, family, work, golf, boating and trips to Big Bear in Northern Michigan and the NC mountains. Go to www.heritagecares.com for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice & Palliative Care, P.O Box 470408, Charlotte, N.C. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Weddington United Methodist Church 13901 Providence Road, Weddington, NC 28104. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 6, 2019

