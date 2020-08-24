1/1
Michael Emmanuel Silas
1974 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Michael Emmanuel Silas was called home unexpectedly on August 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC at the age of 46. Michael Silas was born on August 19, 1974 in Charlotte, NC to Calvin R. Bowens and Roberta Silas Ray. He attended Myers Park High School and graduated from the NC Community College System with a diploma in general education studies in 2004. Funeral services will be held on August 25, 2020 the viewing of the body will be from 11 AM- 12 PM and the funeral will follow at 12 PM. All services will be held at Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte NC 28216 (704) 394-2722

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
11:00 AM
King’s Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral
12:00 PM
King’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
