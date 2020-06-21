Michael Francis McCormick Sr., age 81, passed away on June 13, 2020, at home in Cornelius, NC, of complications from Parkinson's disease.
Born in Pasadena, CA, Mike was drafted into the Major Leagues by the New York Giants at the age of 17. He played for the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Senators, New York Yankees, and Kansas City Royals before returning to the San Francisco Giants and winning the coveted Cy Young Award for pitching in 1967. In his 16 year pitching career, he won several other notable awards including, Comeback Player of the Year, Sporting News Pitcher of the Year and National Year Season Wins Leader. Until 1986, Mike was the youngest pitcher in Major League Baseball history to win 50 games.
Mike spent the majority of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area. After his retirement from baseball, he remained active with the San Francisco Giants organization, participating in many activities sponsored by them including their yearly "Fantasy Camp" in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Giants President and CEO Larry Baer describe Mike as a "true gentleman". He was always generous with his time; giving motivational speeches, working with middle and high school baseball teams, and donating items from his personal collection of memorabilia for charity auction. For the last twenty years of his life he lived in North Carolina, enjoying golf in Pinehurst and later moving to Cornelius to be closer to children. Many who knew Mike have described him as the nicest man they have ever met.
Along with his father Kenneth, mother Barbara, stepmother Jackie, and sister Barbara; Mike was preceded in death by daughter Susan (Mother Carolyn). He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dierdre; their daughter, Tara; his children, Michael Jr. (Judith), Matthew (Kathy), Stacy Moeller (Michael), with his first wife Carolyn, and stepson Cory Hodge (Dierdre); grandchildren, Kelli, Michael III, Madison, Ryan, Mallory, Meghan, and Bella; great granddaughter, Evalyse (mother Kelli).
A memorial service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at kepnerfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.