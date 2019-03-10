Michael G. "Mike" Mott Sr. (1947 - 2019)
  • "I am so glad we connected with Mike last fall. Reminiscing..."
    - Skip Ressel
  • "I second Brother Stargell's motion. Mike was always so open..."
    - Doug Clark
  • "Goodbye to a great brother, a good friend, and a fine man. ..."
    - Jim Burton
  • "Goodbye to a great Brother and a fine man. Thanks for all..."
  • "Thanks Mike for allowing me to be your brother. Many..."
    - Louis Fox

Michael George (Mike) Mott, Sr., 71, of Sand Dunes Resort, died suddenly on February 20, 2019. Mike was born in Norfolk, VA, the youngest child of the late George W. Mott, Jr. and Eunice (West) Mott.

A graduate of Old Dominion University and past President of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, Gamma Tau chapter, Mike retired from PENTA Engineering in 2017, having spent over 40 years in the Charlotte-area Engineering community as a Professional Electrical Engineer (PE) licensed in multiple states. Mike loved the beach, fishing, going to the gym, improving his golf game, supporting the Carolina Panthers and was a dedicated friend to many.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jennysue D. Mott of the home, son, Michael G. (Patti) Mott, Jr., grand-daughters, Madison A. Mott and Morgan A. Mott, all of Blackstock, SC, sister, Judy M. Taylor (Robert) of Rockville, MD, and an abundance of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, Phi Tau fraternity brothers and good friends. Special thanks to Terri Olson, Maire Fontes and the McMillan-Small Funeral Home & Crematory for their help and support during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated on March 16, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at The Clebourne House, 138 Clebourne St, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Memorial donations may be made to the (donatenow.heart.org/) or the s Project (WoundedWarriorProject.org).

"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." We'll miss you, Mike!
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Funeral Home Details
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
