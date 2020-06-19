Michael Gerrard, Jr., age 45, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 16, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1974 in Charlotte.
He was a graduate of Independence High School. Michael worked in the tire business from an early age, first at Gerrard Tire and then at McCarthy Tire. He enjoyed music and singing. He was an avid Tar Heel and NASCAR fan. But most of all, he cherished his family, his many friends and his dog, Bell. Michael was a very loving and compassionate person who put others needs before himself.
He is survived by his parents, Tommy and Marlene; two sisters, Jennifer Gerrard and Lisa Rochford (Dave); brother, Rob Threatt (Amy); six nephews; grandmother, Mimi Boulware (Allen); uncle, Allen and girlfriend, Candy May.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Charlotte Humane Society.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 19, 2020.