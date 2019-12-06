Michael Grant Miller (1944 - 2019)
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC
28204
(704)-641-7606
Michael Grant Miller, 75 of Charlotte NC passed away unexpectedly December 2, 2019 at home.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. John's Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC. A reception will follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606

Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2019
