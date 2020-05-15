Mr. Michael Gray Gibson, 65, passed away unexpectantly at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A native of Charlotte, he was born May 25, 1954, the son of the late Bob Gray and Dorothy Warden Gibson.
Michael was a 1972 graduate of Davidson College and a 1975 graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law. He was a former Assistant District Attorney for Mecklenburg County and joined Rod Dean in 1989, becoming a partner in 1991, forming Dean & Gibson Attorneys At Law. Michael was a devoted husband and father.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Gibson.
Survivors of Mr. Gibson include his loving wife of 32 years, Martha Chitwood Gibson; sons, Jon and David Gibson, all of Bessemer City, NC; step-son, Jeff Blackwell and wife Jessica of Austin, TX; sister, Theresa Gibson of Winston-Salem, NC.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in Founders Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Ross M. Wright officiating. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Long Creek Church Cemetery in Dallas, NC.
