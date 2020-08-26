Michael Holton Stallings, 76, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully at his residence in Mountain City, Tennessee, on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1943, to the late Excell Rozelle Stallings and Johnnie Mae Holton Stallings.In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, William Frederick Stallings; brother in law, Gene Bergh; and niece, Tammy Willis. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Bergh; sister in law, Susan Stallings; niece, Kim Stroud (Eddie); nephews, Stephen Stallings (Sarah), Jason Stallings (Jennifer), and Chip Bergh (Carrie); and several great nieces and nephews and a great great niece and nephew.Mike was a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School and attended UNC-Chapel Hill. He left North Carolina in the 70's and moved to Fairbanks Alaska, where he was employed with the Alaska pipeline for almost 30 years. Upon retirement, he returned to his home state of NC. He enjoyed history and did extensive family genealogy. Mike was an avid UNC Tar Heels and Carolina Panther fan.The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 12 PM, at Independence Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 10220 Independence Hill Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078.In lieu of flowers, Mike would prefer you vote on November 3, 2020 for Donald J. Trump.James Funeral Home, of Huntersville, is serving the family.