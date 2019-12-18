Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Honeycutt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael W. Honeycutt "Dog" CHARLOTTE - Michael W. "Dog" Honeycutt passed away on December 14, 2019, following a lengthy battle with heart disease. Mike was born on August 27, 1946, and was the son of the late Jerry Bain Honeycutt and Peggy Foard Honeycutt and brother of the late David Honeycutt. He proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Guam and was retired from Smith & Waters Trucking. Among his many interests, Mike was an avid sports enthusiast. He played softball for many years and always enjoyed a good game of golf. He rarely missed a football game on TV, but his greatest passion was NASCAR racing, following the sport his entire life. He was a master of wit with his Honeycutt smile and would always give you the shirt off his back. He loved all of his family and many lifelong friends...He will truly be missed every day. He is survived by his wife Linda Honeycutt, son Michael Honeycutt II, daughters Carey Smith (Jack) and Jennifer Miller (Mike), brother Jake Honeycutt (Melody), sisters Eyvonne Carriker and Sue Kramer (David), seven grandchildren, 17 great-grands as well as a very large family of cousins, nieces and nephews. An informal visitation to celebrate his life will be held at McEwen Funeral Home in Mint Hill on Saturday, December 21st, from 10 am until Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the heart or cancer research . - Freebird-

