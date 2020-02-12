Michael James Armstrong, a beloved husband of nearly 32 years, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Mr. Armstrong was 52.



Service: A service at the grave will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper.



Born March 25, 1967 in Alliance, Ohio, Mike was the son of Robert James and Barbara Ellen Jones Armstrong. A longtime Motorcross racer, he started working on race cars in high school. Almost anything with wheels, he could work his magic from Sprint cars, late model stocks and NASCAR.



Mike was a man of faith and family. He was a good partier with friends and enjoyed learning our heritage. Being of Celtic descent, he was quite artistic, be it woodworking, drawing and writing poetry and lyrics. He couldn't pass up a good Irish Proverb. One of his favorites, "Here's to a long life and a merry one. A quick death and an easy one. A pretty girl and an honest one. A cold pint and another one!" Mike will be missed.



He was preceded in death by his father and infant daughter, Stephanie Elizabeth.



Survivors: In addition to his wife, Kathey Elizabeth Brown Armstrong, Mike is survived by his mother; brother and sister, Bob and Linda Armstrong; and their children.

