Michael James Gurley (1958 - 2019)
Obituary
Michael James Gurley, 61, of Belmont, NC went to Heaven on October 5, 2019. Son of Glenn and Hazel Gurley, husband of Susan Gurley. A Charlotte native, Michael graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and Gardner-Webb University.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 300 South Main Street, Mt. Holly NC 28120, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Fellowship 10:00-10:45 AM. Additional details available through Jeffrey S. Painter, Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly website: www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com; 704-827-5020.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 9, 2019
