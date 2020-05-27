Michael James Howard passed away in the early morning hours of May 22, 2020 while living in Charlotte, NC. He was born on October 7, 1992, in Minneapolis, MN, to parents John and Jane Howard.
Michael attended Hopewell High School and Central Piedmont Community College. He worked for a few companies, including Europa Sports, US Foods and Blue Bell. Mike loved his son and his wife to be more than anything in the world. He also enjoyed snowboarding, four wheeling, wakeboarding, fishing, baseball and basketball. He was extremely giving and had such a gentle voice. Mike and Chey bought their first home together and 11 months ago brought Reece into the world.
Mike is survived by his fiancee Cheyenne McClellan, son Reece Matthew Howard, parents John and Jane Howard, brother Christopher Howard, several aunts Janine Howard-Houston, TX, Kathy Dunning-Charlotte, NC, Marilyn Jansen-Pittsboro, NC, Cathy Jansen-Columbia, SC, several uncles John Jansen-Waxhaw, NC, Lee Dunning-Charlotte, NC, Bob Jansen-Pittsboro, NC, Rick Jansen-Columbia, SC, Christian Howard-Dallas TX, numerous cousins Tracy Hyde, Joshua Jansen, Melanie Jackson, Stephanie Jansen, Ben Jansen, Danny Dunning, and Sarah Dunning.
Mike was preceded in death by his brother Mathew Howard, and grandparents Mary and James Jansen and Thea and Jack Howard.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at The Cathedral of St. Patrick, 1621 Dilworth Rd E, Charlotte, NC 28203, with a viewing for friends beginning at 9:00 am.
If it is your wish, the family suggests donations, https://www.facebook.com/donate/249242476171455/
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 27, 2020.