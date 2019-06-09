Michael Jesse Hyatt, age 61, went to be with our Lord and Saviour on Friday June 7 2019. He was born in Chester SC to Cecil and Margaret Hyatt. Michael was preceded in death by his father Cecil and wife Sue Hyatt.He is survived by his daughters Jessica Veit ,Joni Sexton, Jamie Wilcox and grandchildren Destiny, Jent, Jesse, Ryan, Bentley,Peyton and Samuel all from Kentucky, his Mother Margaret and sisters Mary, Lois,Linda and Janice.
Michael enjoyed spending time with family,his cat Caleco and watching the Carolina Panthers and NASCAR.
The receiving of Family and Friends will be held Tuesday June 11 from 6-8 pm at Paw Creek Ministries, 5110 Tuckaseege Rd Charlotte NC 28208. The Funeral will be held Wednesday June 12 at 1pm at Paw Creek Ministries with Burial service to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery West on Freedom Dr in Charlotte. All arrangements will be handled by Forest Lawn West Funeral Service in Charlotte ,NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 9, 2019