Michael Keber
1969 - 2020
Michael Gerard Keber SAVANNAH, GA- It is with deep sorrow that his family and many friends mourn his death at the age of 51, on September 22, 2020, in Savannah, Georgia. Having received the Last Rites of the Roman Catholic Church, he passed away that day, surrounded by his family. Michael was born on April 9, 1969 in New York, New York and was raised there, as well as in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and earned a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, from Saint Petersburg College in Florida. Michael had a pure heart and a beautiful, loving spirit. He was most happy when surrounded by his family, whom he loved dearly. Michael loved the Lord and was devoted to a Christian life. He was most happy outdoors, especially at the beach. He was handsome and athletic and always ready for a game, a trip or just a good talk he was an excellent listener. He enjoyed riding his hand-tooled bicycles and was an expert on culinary technique and the world of fine dining. Michael was also a fan of pop culture, keeping up with the latest in entertainment and sports, but ultimately, he favored a simple life in the company of those he loved, and who loved him. He is survived by his parents, Lucille and Peter Keber, and his five siblings Peter Keber III (Amy), Christopher Keber (Jackie), Damian Keber (Lindsey), Katelyn Stephens (Joseph) and Beth Klein (Matthew), as well as the seven nieces and nephews he adored Peter IV, Caroline, Daniel, Fritz, Austin, Casper and Emilia Keber. A celebration of Michael's life will be scheduled for a later date. Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, South Carolina 29910 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
