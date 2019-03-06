Michael Boyea, 71, of Charlotte, died February 28, 2019, at Hospice of Cabarrus County. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home given the privilege of serving the family. Visitation will be held on Friday, Mar 8, at 1 pm, at the funeral home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, followed by a service in the chapel at 2 pm. For further details and to share memories and photos, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019