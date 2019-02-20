Michael Miles, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2019. The service to honor his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Interment will follow in Matthews Historical Cemetery. Joseph Miles, Michael's son, will receive friends from 12:00-12:45 pm prior to the service. The complete obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2019