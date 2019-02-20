Michael Miles

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Miles.

Michael Miles, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2019. The service to honor his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Interment will follow in Matthews Historical Cemetery. Joseph Miles, Michael's son, will receive friends from 12:00-12:45 pm prior to the service. The complete obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

logo
Funeral Home
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
(704) 332-7133
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 332-7133
funeral home direction icon