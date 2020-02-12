Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Morgan Gibbons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Morgan Gibbons, 58, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Atrium's Carolinas Medical Center on Monday, February 10, 2020, after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 5, 2020.



Michael was born in Bronx, New York on August 24, 1961 to Morgan and Shirley Gibbons. He attended Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, NY. His family moved to Charlotte in 1978, where Michael graduated from Myers Park High School in 1979. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1983 with a degree in Business Management and is still an active alumnus member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. A valued and loved member of the Savvy + Co. Real Estate team, Michael worked as a dynamic-duo team with his wife for the past 5 years at Savvy. He touched many lives within the Savvy "family" and through relationships he built with their clients.



Michael is survived by his wife, Rhonda of Bedford, VA, his son, Ryan Gibbons and wife, Katie of Charlotte; his daughter, Emily Gibbons of Charlotte: his two loving parents, Morgan and Shirley Gibbons of Charlotte; his three sisters, Jackie and her husband, Greg Plemmons of Greensboro, NC, Michelle of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Suzanne and her husband, Bo Vaden of Atlanta GA, and his five beautiful nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and staff who cared for Michael during his stay at the Dickson-Heart ICU over the past week. The family is so grateful for all the visitors, messages, calls and prayers over the past few days and are overwhelmed with the love and support they received.



A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Parish, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. The service will be followed by a visitation with the family in the Parish's Reception Hall.



Memorials may be made in honor of Michael to the Charlotte Art League, The or The Levine's Children Hospital.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





