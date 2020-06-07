Michael Nichols
Michael Dwayne Nichols "Mike" CHARLOTTE - Michael Dwayne Nichols "Mike", 57, passed away April 17, 2020, at home. Born November 30, 1962, to parents Nick and Ruth Nichols, a graduate of North Meck High School. He is survived by his son Micheal, two grandchildren, three brothers, his father "Nick" and many loving family members and friends. Service at Hunter Acres Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 9th, at 11:00 am.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
