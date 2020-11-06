Michael RandallNovember 3, 2020Huntersville, North Carolina - Michael Wayne Randall, 69 of Huntersville died November 3, 2020. He was born in Charlotte on June 15, 1951 to the late George and Hallie (Babe) Randall. He retired from the Mecklenburg County Sherriff's Department after 32 years of faithful service.Survivors include his wife Amy; sons, Michael Randall, Jr. of Huntersville and Christopher Randall of Huntersville; daughters, Tracey Randall of Mt. Holly, Tricia Randall of Harrisburg and Megan Morgan and her husband Samuel of Concord; and grandchildren, Teagan, Harper and Kinsley. His brother Tony preceded him in death.Because of his love of eagles, the family requests memorials may be made to the Carolina Raptor Center.The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Saturday, November 7 at James Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday at James Funeral Home with burial to follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.