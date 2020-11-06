1/1
Michael Randall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Randall
November 3, 2020
Huntersville, North Carolina - Michael Wayne Randall, 69 of Huntersville died November 3, 2020. He was born in Charlotte on June 15, 1951 to the late George and Hallie (Babe) Randall. He retired from the Mecklenburg County Sherriff's Department after 32 years of faithful service.
Survivors include his wife Amy; sons, Michael Randall, Jr. of Huntersville and Christopher Randall of Huntersville; daughters, Tracey Randall of Mt. Holly, Tricia Randall of Harrisburg and Megan Morgan and her husband Samuel of Concord; and grandchildren, Teagan, Harper and Kinsley. His brother Tony preceded him in death.
Because of his love of eagles, the family requests memorials may be made to the Carolina Raptor Center.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Saturday, November 7 at James Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday at James Funeral Home with burial to follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 5, 2020
I worked with Michael for many years in the Court system and you could not ask for a more professional or dedicated individual. I am very sorry for your loss.
The Honorable Fritz Y. Mercer, Jr.
Fritz Mercer
Coworker
November 5, 2020
one heck of an athlete!
Bill Tracy
Classmate
November 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Glen Croy
Friend
November 4, 2020
Mike was a nice guy and a giant of a man. He will missed by all who new him!
Rick Hodges
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved